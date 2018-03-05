Family of 14 Who Died In Atiwa Accident Laid To Rest (PHOTOS)

Related Stories All Fourteen (14) persons who lost their lives in an accident at Anyinam in the Atiwa District of the Eastern Region on the 2nd of February 2018 have been laid to rest.



Five out of the 14 people who died on the spot were children.



The fourteen were buried at a solemn ceremony last Saturday at Ningo in the Greater Accra Region through the kind benevolence of the leader and founder of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi



A family spokesperson, Michael Quatei who spoke during the burial service said they have been shattered as a family and are appealing to men of God and Ghanaians to assist them in what ever they can to enable them recover from their loss.



The family also expressed their appreciation to Rev. Badu Kobi for sponsoring the funeral and also assisting the family in diverse ways.



14 people belonging to the same family lost their lives in a gory accident at Anyinam on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.



The fatal crash occurred after a Sprinter Benz Bus they were traveling in attempted to overtake another Benz vehicle but unfortunately crashed into an oncoming cargo car.



They were believed to be traveling from Atiwa to Ningo to attend a funeral.