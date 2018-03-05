Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council To Honour BOST MD

Related Stories The Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council will honour Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Managing Director, Alfred Obeng Boateng for his contributions toward the development of the community.



The event scheduled for Saturday, April 7, is under the auspices of the president of the Council, Katakyie Barima Bumankama.



Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, is the guest of honour for the event billed to be attended by key political figures, including ministers of state.



Mr Boateng was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in January last year. He is a legal practitioner with specialisation in oil and gas.



Until his appointment, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Approachers Group of Companies and has over 20 years industry experience.



He studied at the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom where he graduated with LLB (Laws) and went to study for his Master’s Degree in the same university.



He was awarded LLM in International Commercial Law with Oil and Gas specialisation.



Alfred Obeng Boateng has received several international awards for distinguishing himself in the discharge of services to clients.