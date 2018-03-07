Italy Elects Nigerian Man As First Black Senator

Toni Iwobi Related Stories A Nigerian immigrant has become Italy's first black senator following elections on Sunday - after standing for an anti-immigration party.



Toni Iwobi posted on Facebook about his victory, saying he was ready to start his "new adventure".



Mr Iwobi is a member of the right-wing League party, which supports easing restrictions on deporting migrants and increasing barriers to immigration.



Despite being a migrant himself, Mr Iwobi has been the League's spokesman on migration since 2014 and campaigned under the slogan "Stop Invasion" in reference to illegal immigration.



The election - which saw his party came third with 17% of the vote, a huge increase on the 4% it won in 2013 - comes at a time of heightened anti-immigrantion feeling.



The killing of Senegalese street vendor Idy Dienec in Florence on Monday prompted two days of protests.



Mr Dienec was shot six times at close range as he sold leather bags, umbrellas and trinkets on a bridge, news agency Reuters said.