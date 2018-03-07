Upper West Chiefs Commend ‘Jirapa Dubai’ Boss

Related Stories The Paramount Chief of the Tumu traditional area, Richard Babini Kanton IV has declared that the private sector had become more effective and was thus complementing efforts of the Government.



He said the effectiveness of the private sector is gradually being felt in the region, saying that the sector will become more efficient if entrepreneurs pay attention to rural areas.



The Chief made this observation during this year’s general meeting of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs which was held at the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, in the Jirapa District of the Upper West Region.



Commending the Chief Executive Officer of the Hotel, Mr. Eric Johnson for taking a bold decision to site the facility in Jirapa, the Chief said “while other entrepreneurs look at investing abroad for higher returns, he did not look beyond his home region and has decided to put up this magnificent structure here for the good of his people and even beyond”



He therefore urged other entrepreneurs who come from the region to emulate his example to help deal with some of the challenges of unemployment confronting the area.



On his part, Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the Acting Upper West Regional Minister said the Ghana beyond aid goal can only be achieved with the can-do spirit and the active participation of the private sector in the country’s developmental agenda.



He said it was important that a meeting of this nature has been organized to discuss issues relating to the development of the Region.

The meeting brought together Chiefs, Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Region.



Head of Communications of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, Mr. Samuel Frempong on behalf of his CEO thanked the Chiefs for accepting his invitation to hold the event at the hotel and also to tour the facility which is expected to be officially opened in the latter parts of April.



He explained Mr. Johnson defied all the odds after considering the risk of siting such a facility in the rural community, saying: “we considered locational advantages, but his love the region and his hometown outweighed all other considerations.



He said the hotel even ahead of completion has already created hundreds of jobs for the vibrant labour force of the community as almost 80 % if its active staff comes from the region.



“The hotel also provides strong indirect demand for services and products from the local community, and creates jobs for subcontractors and small entrepreneurs in the area,” He added



Calling on the Chiefs to become worthy ambassadors of the hotel, Mr. Frempong said “tourism is a major contributor to employment creation particularly for women, youth, rural communities and indigenous peoples and has numerous linkages with other sectors.”



As a consequence, the hotel project he said can lead to the reduction of poverty and to the promotion of socio-economic development and decent work.



He also mentioned the construction of a water bottling factory that would produce 3,000 cartons of bottled water per day, saying that it was the private sector’s contribution to the President’s one district one factory vision.



The facility has a well secured presidential villa, 126 chalets and a safari park which is still under construction.