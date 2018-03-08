Stop Assaulting Women - MCE

Related Stories The Municipal Chief Executive for Agona West, Madam Justina Marigold Assan has urged men to show love, compassion and comfort and love to their wives /women when they go wrong.



According to her, men should stop intimidating women but rather empower them to achieve their aims for the development of the country.



Madam Justina Marigold Assan was speaking at this year's celebration of the International Women's Day at Agona West Municipality in the Central Region on the theme: "Women Too, press to progress as game changers".



Mrs Marigold Assan stressed that most women in the country have been empowered women.



The Chief Justice, Chief of staff, Electoral Commissioner, Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education are all women who have been empowered through their positions.



She called on parents to empower their girls to go to school to enable them become the MCE, Minister and Speaker of Parliament among others as well as taking up leadership roles.



Parents should take advantage of the government's free Senior High School policy to enable them to become a better person in society, adding that parents must keep reminding ourselves of our significant role in raising a future generations.



The Department of Gender in the central region in collaboration with the municipal assembly and the member of parliament also took the opportunity to organize a free health screening for about 500 women in about five communities in the municipality.



The Central Regional Director of the Department of Gender Mrs Thywill Eyra Kpe explain that it is the fervent hope that with the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill into law it will help more women to take their rightful positions in leadership and decision making.





