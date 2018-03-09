Prof Mills Is My Favourite President - Anita Erskine

Related Stories Anita Erskine, ace broadcaster and former co-host of Starr FM’s late afternoon Show, ‘Starr Drive’ has described the late President Prof John Evans Atta Mills as her favourite President of the 4th Republic.



According to her, Prof Mills was passionate about the presidency and he came into office with a sense of promise.



“There was a sense of promise and he brought a certain kind of calm and passion. He was just a calm person” she explained.



President Mills in 2008 was elected president of Ghana, after a keenly contested three round of elections.



But on July 24, 2012, he died at the 37 Military Hospital and was buried in August that year at the Asomdwee park which is close to the Osu Castle.



Due to his personality, he was named 'Asomdweehene' meaning a man of peace.



Responding to a question posed to her by Bola Ray on Starr Chart, the articulate presenter said between J. J. Rawlings, J. A. Kufuor, Prof J. E. A Mills and John Mahama, Prof Mills has been his favourite President.



“Honestly till date, my favourite” she stressed.



She said she didn’t choose Prof Mills as his favourite President because they belong to the tribe, for she is not a person who plays the tribal cards.