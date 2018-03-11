Traders Along Akufo-Addo’s Residence Cry Out After Gov’t Issues Eviction Ultimatum

Related Stories Contrary to reports of gratification of some traders living around the residence of the First Gentleman, President Akufo-Addo after they were compensated to relocate their area of business, some of the affected who looked rather dejected were seen to be weeping.



Sharing their grievances, they noted that the amount which was given them was meagre adding that the cost of renting, electricity and other amenities would swallow the figure they were given leaving none to spare.



Another trader who described himself as the chairman of the area indicated that he had wanted to relocate when the President won the election and it was evident that he would be using his place of residence as an official one but was personally assured by the First Gentleman of the land to stay, throwing a welcoming party as an icing to the cake.



Sounding disappointed he succumbed that he had no option than to move out.



“…the land is not for me so when the owner say he wants his thing, the only thing is that he has to exercise patience for us so that we can find some place and leave” he stated



National Security earlier gave shop owners and traders around the private residence of President Nana Akufo-Addo one week to pack out of the area.



The traders were compensated with amounts ranging from GHc 3,000 to GHc 10,000.



National Security officials visited the area on Friday and handed the compensation packages to some shop owners.



Some complained that the compensation was inadequate and not a true reflection of their investments.



<iframe src="http://content.jwplatform.com/players/lIFiMWuJ-GtVgZhNx.html" width="470" height="375" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto"></iframe>