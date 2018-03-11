German Socio-Economic Advisor Visits Sokode Biscuit Factory

Related Stories Dr Otto Gunter Rusel, a Socio-economic Advisor with Senior Expert Services (SES), a German volunteering organisation, has visited the Sokode Biscuit Factory in the Ho Municipality to explore technical and financial investment opportunities.



The visit follows request by the Volta Regional Executive of the Ghana Journalists Association for support for the distressed factory, a major supplier of cookies to schools, the Ghana Army, and other institutions some 20 years ago.



Dr Rusel said most of such factories were in transition stages and that efforts at reviving them must factor in ways of improving products to meet market demands, whiles leveraging on sustainable energy.



He said similar to all other waning industries was the need to engage experienced consultants who would offer expert advice and make suitable recommendations to financial institutions, state agencies, and aid organisations for support.



Dr Rusel, therefore, said he would contact some consultants from SES to come and assist the ailing factory.



He said it was important for government to develop a registry of potential investors and match them with industries, whiles creating the environment for student internships with struggling industries to help revive them.



Madam Beatrice Awudey, the Founder of Sokode Biscuit Factory, said production peaked in the 1970s and 80s with a staff of 54, using four traditional ovens.



She said the current staff strength stood at five, and that production had been limited to exclusive orders from customers in Kumasi, Accra and Lome, Togo.



Madam Awudey appealed for production equipment for mixing, cutting, baking and sealing, and said land was available for the construction of a modern factory to engage hundreds of young people.