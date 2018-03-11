Don’t Use Your Phone While Charging – Says Ayariga As He Shares Experience (VIDEO)

Related Stories Founder and leader of All People’s Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga is the latest victim of a mobile phone burning while being charged.



The 2016 Flagbearer of APC who took to social media to admonish the public against the use of the cellphone when the battery is being charged narrated his ordeal.



“Early this morning after I received a call from a friend, I put the phone on charge and in less than five minutes the phone started burning… this thing is serious, please, watch out. Do not use your phone while charging it, this is evident that it is real and not a story” he revealed.



The phone which was a Samsung S5 raises a lot of eyebrows as the phone company has a history of exploding.



In 2016 Samsung issued an initial recall of 2.5 million devices after several phones experienced overheating issues resulting in injuries to some of the customers.



