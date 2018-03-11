Use Your Skills To Address Cybercrime - Minister

Related Stories Mr Henry Quartey, the Deputy Minister of the Interior, has urged graduates of BlueCrest University College to use their Information Technology knowledge to address the increasing cyber related crimes in the country.



Mr Quartey expressed concern about the rate of cyber theft perpetuated by the youth, and urged the graduates to be innovative and develop software that would address the menace, which had engulfed the country and the world.



Mr Quartey gave the advice at the weekend at the 12th Graduation Ceremony of BlueCrest University College in Accra on the theme: "Technology Innovation for Sustainable Development in Ghana".



He said the theme for the ceremony falls in line with government’s policy and vision of "Ghana Beyond Aid".



Mr Quartey noted that technological innovation including the adoption of artificial intelligence and data analytics along with macroeconomic trends and changing consumer behaviour were transforming the way resources were consumed and produced.



On the demand side, he said consumption of energy was becoming less intense and more efficient as people used less energy in their day-to-day activities and as energy-efficient technologies became more integrated in homes, businesses, and transportation.



He said technological advances were helping to bring down the cost of renewable energies such as solar and wind energy, playing a greater role in the global economy’s energy mix, with significant effects for both producers and consumers of fossil fuels.



"Ghana has made much investment in science and technology infrastructure. There is a substantial evidence that Science, Technology and Innovation aids in the production and use of knowledge and the creation and adoption of new products are keys to creating sustained economic growth and improved standards of living," he said.



He urged university authorities to offer courses that would be professionally oriented to enable students to develop entrepreneurship skills and be marketable in the global arena.



Mr Quartey said government had instituted measures such as the Youth Employment Agency, the Planting for Food and Jobs and the One District One Factory to create job opportunities for the youth.



He urged the graduates to use the skills and knowledge acquired at BlueCrest to impact society, the nation and Africa as a whole.



Professor James Flolu, the Former Principal of the College of Technology Education, Kumasi Campus of the University of Education, said Ghana was connected to the United Nations Development Programme aimed to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoyed peace and prosperity under the Sustainable Development Goals.



He said the objective was to ensure that all nations under the programme worked in the spirit of partnership and pragmatism to make the right choices to improve life, in a sustainable way, for future generations.



Prof Flolu said sustainable development required commitment from the Government to invest in human capital development.



He urged universities to introduce demand-driven technological and innovative programmes, which would equip the students with entrepreneurial skills needed to establish themselves after their tertiary education.



He urged the graduates to be disciplined, honest, morally sound, and embrace hard work and live above reproach to be successful in life.