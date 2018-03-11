COPEC Boss Claims BOST MD Wants Him “Killed In 3 Days”

Related Stories The managing director of Ghana’s Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng, has allegedly contracted some agents to kill the chief executive of COPEC Ghana, Duncan Amoah, for uncovering an alleged shady deal at BOST.



According to Mr. Duncan, after COPEC uncovered an alleged sell off of 1.8million barrels of crude oil by BOST, causing the state to lose about 5.3 million dollars, Mr. Boateng on Friday afternoon sent his ‘boys’ to threaten him.



“Our findings are put out awaiting publication from tomorrow Monday only for the MD OF BOST to now send his boys using the following telephone numbers (0554909352, 0269404436 and 0555095891) to curse, insult, attack and threaten my life saying I will be killed in 3 days from yesterday” he told 3news.com.



Mr. Duncan said checks to establish the owners of those numbers have not been successful, as the telephone numbers used by the alleged agents “seem not registered”.



He said he has since the threats, reported the matter to the Police, but has also taken some “personal security” measures to ensure his security is not compromised.



Notwithstanding, the threats, Mr. Duncan said COPEC would go ahead to release details of the fresh scandal.



‘Prove the allegation, We’ll sue him’ – BOST



When contacted, a highly placed source at BOST rubbished the claim, describing it as a strategy by Mr. Amoah to win public sympathy on the alleged shady deal he has levelled against BOST.



“…It could be his strategy to ask some of his [Duncan’s] boys to call and threaten using Mr. Obeng’s name so that he can win sympathy,” the source told 3news.com Sunday.



The source added that Mr Boateng is “a fine gentleman and respected” hence “will never dream of sending people to threaten another man’s life. God forbid”.



The source has asked Mr. Duncan Amoah and COPEC to prove what it described as “strong allegation” against the BOST MD.



Meanwhile, the source has revealed lawyers of Mr. Alfred Boateng are preparing to sue Mr.Amoah on the death threat allegation, which the MD is taking as a serious matter.