Nigeria: Mother Of 4 Burns Maid With Pressing Iron, Hot Water (PHOTO)

Related Stories Lagos State Police Command has arrested a mother of four, who allegedly burnt her 10-year-old maid with a hot pressing iron in Ikeja, on the allegation that the maid was maltreating her children in her absence.



The maid also has burns she claimed to have sustained from hot water allegedly poured on her by her boss. The victim was reportedly brought to Lagos two months ago, from her indigent widowed mother in Umuoju Ngwu area of Abia State.



She alleged that life became a living hell as her boss, who she referred to as mummy, battered her at the slightest provocation.



Vanguard was informed that neighbours told the suspect, Nkeiruka Ngwu, a petty trader that her children usually cry whenever she was away. While trying to force the truth out of the girl, Ngwu was alleged to have placed a hot pressing iron on her hands and legs last Wednesday.



Not done, she was alleged to have poured hot water on her. The following day, she was said to have taken her children to school in the company of the injured maid, where some inquisitive mothers advised her to take the maid to hospital. The suspicious mothers were said to have reported the matter to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, on Friday, after the injured girl was sighted bringing her boss’ children to the private school (name withheld) with the her injuries unattended to.



The command’s spokesman, Chike Oti, who confirmed the arrest, said: “As the suspect was about to drive off after dropping her children, she was confronted by women, who nearly beat her. “They were calmed by some teachers who heard their voices.



The women told the suspect to take the girl to a hospital or else they would petition Lagos State Commissioner of Police.” “In spite of their warning to report her to the authorities, Mrs Ngwu came to the school on Friday, March 9, accompanied by the victim, whose injuries were manifestly untreated.



“The women made good their promise to call the attention of the Commissioner of Police Lagos State to the matter. “Edgal immediately ordered her arrest and directed the Gender Section of the Command to take the child-victim to Police hospital for proper treatment, ensure that the girl is fed very well until the Social Welfare Department of the Lagos State Government come for the girl.”



During interrogation, the suspect said: “She usually beats my children in my absence. Any time I am out, my neighbours said the children would cry all through.”







