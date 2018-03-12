Minister Bares Teeth

Related Stories The Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, who is known also as ‘Napo’, has vowed to fight saboteurs of the free SHS programme.



According to him, the free SHS is one of the best social intervention programmes that the country has ever experienced since it attained independence in 1957.



The minister has therefore averred that he would do everything humanly possible for the programme to succeed for the benefit of even the future generations of this country.



According to him, he would not hesitate to name and shame any person caught trying to sabotage the policy just because of politics.



“I will use my last strength to fight anyone that would try to bring the free SHS programme, which is indispensable for the training of our youth, down.



“Yes, I am emotional about the free SHS because I have realized that this is a policy that has the potential of making Ghana better for us in the near future.



“Any country that wants to develop properly needs to educate its human resource, who would occupy key positions and lead the country into affluence.



“We are lucky to have a President like Nana Akufo-Addo, who loves the country and has decided to introduce the free SHS to properly educate our youth.



“The free SHS policy was introduced, mainly, to support children from poor homes who would have been drop-outs after completing Junior High School.



“As the Minister of Education, I will jealously guard against the free SHS policy from being destroyed by nation wreckers because of politics”, he stated emphatically.



Dr. Prempeh, who was being interviewed on Peace FM, stressed that Ghana, would derive several benefits if it makes education accessible to the youth.



He described the youth of today as the future leaders of Ghana, warning that “If we fail to give them proper education then we are doomed as a country”.



Napo lambasted politicians who benefitted from free education during their youthful days but have astonishingly kicked against the same policy now.



“I am saying it again, I am prepared to squarely face anyone that would try to sabotage the free SHS policy”, the Education Minister declared.