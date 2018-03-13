Uganda Wife Beating MP Reveals His Wife Hit Him

Related Stories A Ugandan MP who called on men to beat their wives has defended his comments to the BBC - revealing his wife had even doled out a slap in his direction on one occassion.



As Africa Live reported earlier, Onesimus Twinamasiko found himself at the centre of controversy after suggesting that "as a man, you need to discipline your wife".



The comments have not been well received in Uganda, where one in five women have been a victim of physical or sexual violence.



Bit in an interview with BBC Focus on Africa, Mr Twinamasiko attempted to clarify his comments with reference to his own marriage, saying:



"I don't mean beatings which cause injuries or death - but a slap - I would feel fine! Because it's calling me to order. We would sit down and sort it out.



"I was slapped once by my wife and it was OK with me, because we sorted out our differences. I also slapped her once. She had wronged me."