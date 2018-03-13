How Nestle Celebrated International Women’s Day

Related Stories For many years, the world of business has been facing one of the biggest challenges regarding diversity and inclusiveness.



According to Grant Thornton, one of the world’s largest consulting firms in their Report “Women in Business: Turning promise into practice”, the level of women in senior roles has risen just 3% in the past 5 years, standing at 24%.



The research goes on to state that the proportion of businesses without women in senior management remain the same over the 5 year period standing at 33%.



The issue has prompted world leaders and activists advocating for women leading to the Global Celebration of International Women’s Day to recognize inclusiveness and to celebrate social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.



As a company that values and respect diversity and inclusiveness, Nestlé Ghana joined the world to mark International Women’s Day with a forum at its Head Office in Accra.



Addressing employees, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, Mrs. Freda Duplan shared that “the celebration of International Women’s Day, is not about recognizing the beauty of womanhood or sympathizing with women but most importantly, realizing the core strength, the resourcefulness, and the untapped capabilities of women in shaping the world by complementing the efforts of men”.



Mrs. Duplan encouraged women to rise up and let their ingenuity be felt. “I urge you to project yourselves, challenge the status quo, and let your brilliance be noticed to create a path for the younger once to follow”, She noted.



Shirley Frimpong-Manso, award winning Movie Director and Producer, speaking to employees on the topic “Women Make Ghana Stronger” urged women to challenge themselves and look up to other women ahead of them for inspiration.



She pledged to “continue to tell the story of the strong African Women” through her work. Francis K. Grant, a Hospitality Entrepreneur and CEO of Midindi Hotel also encouraged men to be supportive of women as they have so much potential to help attain business success.



At Nestlé, our values are rooted in respect: respect for ourselves, for others, respect for diversity, and respect for the future. Nestlé is therefore committed to being a gender-balanced company.