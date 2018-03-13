Gov't To Meet Gold Fields Management And Workers Over Retrenchment Exercise

Related Stories Government is expected to meet workers and management of Gold Fields mines tomorrow over retrenchment exercise after a near bloody demonstration by workers of the mine Monday.



Speaking on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia Programme, David Johnson, Head of Communications for Gold Fields Mines, stated that it has become necessary to meet with government to find a lasting solution to the impasse.



He added that it is unfortunate that the demonstration of the workers ended up that way but they could not have inconvenienced others with their demonstration.



"Government has promised to meet with us tomorrow for us to bring a logical conclusion to the matter," he added.



A joint police and military force had to fire tear gas to disperse demonstrating workers of the mine over a planned retrenchment exercise to be carried out by the mine.



This was after an Accra High Court dismissed an injunction application filed by the Ghana Mine Workers Union to stop Goldfields from switching to contract mining.



The union argued that about 1,500 workers would lose their jobs if the company is allowed to switch from owner mining to contract mining, but the High Court dismissed the application.



However, the Deputy General Secretary of the Mine Workers Union, Abdul-Moomin Gbana, said the demonstration was suspended following the arrest.



“We left this morning, numbering over 100, and our plan was to demonstrate to Gold Fields management our displeasure and disappointment at the atrocities visited upon us.”



“So in the process, we were accosted by armed military officers and some police officers. They started firing tear gas. One of the military men used his gun to hit the head of one of the workers,” Abdul-Moomin claimed.



About four persons reportedly left the demonstration with serious injuries after the confrontation with the security personnel but they treated and discharged at the Tarkwa Government Hospital yesterday .





