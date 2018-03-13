Omanhene of Japekrom Declares Japekrom Is Independent of Drobo

Related Stories The Omanhene of Japekrom traditional area of the Brong Ahafo Region, Okatakyie Amoa Aturu Nkonkonkyia (ii) at a press conference in Accra today expressed worry about the misrepresentation of Japekrom as Drobo.



According to the President of the Japekrom traditional council, the geographical location of the Capital of the Jaman South District/Municipal Assembly is Japekrom. And added the lands on which the Drobo residents are occupying is all for the people of Japekrom which court judgement has vindicated them.



He added, many individuals deal directly with Drobo Traditional council on matters regarding the Japekrom stool Lands which is not right.



He however,stressed that from hence fourth Japekrom should be treated as such with the recognition. This follows calls by the Drobo traditional Council recently