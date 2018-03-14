We Are Taking Steps To Create Value For Waste - Adda

Related Stories Joseph Kofi Adda, Water Resources and Sanitation Minister, says deliberate steps are being taken to create value for trash, to keep the cities clean.



He said waste was an important resource and that they were working with private organizations and development partners to recycle - convert the huge tonnes of rubbish generated daily across the country into useful products.



The Minister was speaking at a ceremony in Kumasi to launch the use of tricycles popularly referred to as ‘Aboboyaa’ for waste collection, transportation and disposal, in the metropolis.



The expectation is that this would allow for swift rubbish collection in both the residential and commercial areas to enhance environmental sanitation.



The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has registered, coded, tagged and branded the tricycles with orange colour and installed tracking devices to monitor their operation.



They are required to comply with clearly defined safety regulations.



Mr. Adda gave the assurance that funds would soon be released to the assembly carry out urgent rehabilitation works at the Oti Landfill Site at Dompoase, where he had earlier visited.



He urged the KMA to continue to engage the people, to help everybody to avoid littering.



Madam Elizabeth Agyemang, Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, reminded the riders to respect road traffic regulations to prevent accidents.



Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, said US$700,000 would be needed to rehabilitate the Oti Landfill Site - the only waste dumping site in the city.



He called for all the residents to find space to support the assembly’s effort at keeping the city clean and green.