Dr. Opuni, 2 Others Charged With Abetment Of Crime, Money Laundering + 24 Other Offences

Former Chief Executive of the Ghana COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni Related Stories Former Chief Executive of the Ghana COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni has been sued by the State at the Accra High Court for allegedly for causing financial loss to the state.



The State has leveled a total of 27 charges against Dr. Opuni along with Businessman cum Chief Executive Officer of Zeera Group of Companies, Alhaji Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Ltd.



A copy of the writ sited by Peacefmonline shows that the trio are charged with wilfully causing financial loss to the State, defrauding by false pretence, contravention of the Public Procurement Act, corruption of public officer, money laundering among other various offences.



Per the Particulars of Offence regarding Count One, Mr Opuni, between January 2014 and November 2014, abetted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Ltd to defraud COCOBOD of the sum of GHC 43,120,000.



It could be recalled that the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) froze the assets of the COCOBOD CEO as part of its investigations into an alleged scandal involving Dr. Opuni.



He was accused of exploiting and mismanaging the cocoa sector and was relieved of his post on January 12, 2017.



The Republic vrs Dr. Kwabena Opuni's case is set for court hearing on Friday, March 23, 2018.







More anon.....