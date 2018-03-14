NALAG Launches Its Redesigned Website

Related Stories The National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) on Tuesday, 13th March, 2018 launched its redesigned website.



The event which took place at the NALAG House, is part of a rebranding agenda of the organisation’s image.



The General Secretary of NALAG, Hon. Kokro Amankwa, in a statement indicated that “In an increasingly virtual age, a site represents the public face of a company or an organization, as well as a forum for interaction with members, partners, colleagues and our stakeholders.”



“Throughout the process of developing our new web page, it has been our goal to create an accurate depiction of NALAG that is not only direct and informative, but also inviting and engaging,” he added.



The new website is more useful now because NALAG members, (Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies – MMDAs) can now forward files to NALAG office without hassle. The site is also designed to feed information into the NALAG database system.



The website is linked to all NALAG social media platforms making it more interactive. Visitors to the site can now share their comments and concerns and suggestions on various issues that will inure to the development of our various districts.