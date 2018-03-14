106 Ghanaian Migrants Return From Libya

Related Stories One hundred and six Ghanaian migrants who were detained in Libya on illegal migration charges on Tuesday returned home.



This follows the return of 127 Ghanaians who had been detained in Libya on same charges in November 2017.



The return was facilitated by the Ministry of Finance with assistance from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM)



A statement released by the Public Affairs Bureau of the Ministry said the repatriation was necessitated following a fact-finding mission in response to reports of human trafficking and the mistreatment of Ghanaian migrants in Libya.



“Government constituted a five- member fact-finding delegation which visited Libya from 5th to 10th February, 2018 to assess their situation. Among those identified by the fact-finding team were Ghanaians who were being held at detention centres for various offenses including entering Libya illegally as well as possession of fake documents. Subsequently, arrangements were made for their repatriation and the necessary travel documents issued to them,” the statement said.



The statement added that government, in the meantime, is pursuing initiatives aimed at repatriating the remaining Ghanaian detainees who have expressed the desire to return to Ghana voluntarily.