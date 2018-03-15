MPs Condemn Sharing Of Nude Content, Images Of Dead Bodies On Social Media

Related Stories “Members of Parliament on Wednesday strongly expressed their displeasure at the increasing abuse of social media by Ghanaians.



This they believe is gradually eroding the cultural principles and belief system that characterise many societies and communities in the country.



The issue came to the fore when New Edubiase MP, George Boateng Oduro delivered a statement on the "the posting of pictures of dead persons and accident victims on social media platforms, an affront to tradition and culture".



The New Edubiase MP stated he was appalled by the widespread phenomenon of people distributing graphic images of accident scenes as no religion or ethnic group preach such things.



Citing instances to back this worrying trend, George Oduro recounted to the House "a few years ago, a veteran politician whose mortal remains was preserved in the morgue was shown all over social media from one of our mortuaries in the country."



"Last year when a brave soldier serving mother Ghana was slain in that horrific way at Denkyira Obuasi, we saw the increasing sharing of graphic of that horrifying incident." he continued



The recent passing of entertainment personality, Ebony Reigns was also cited by the MP who indicated that "this is not our culture, this is not our tradition and it must stop".



He called for a dialogue to begin on the matter and the possibility of legislation put in place to curtail such acts discussed.



Other members including Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Prampram MP, Sam George, Adoagyiri MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh contributed to the debate expressed worry about the abuse of social media but cautioned that social media also has some positives.