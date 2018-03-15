TESCON Valley View University Chapter Presents Citation to Dominic Eduah

Related Stories The Tertiary Students Confederacy of Valley View University chapter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has presented a citation to the Deputy Youth Organizer and the National Youth Organizer Hopeful of the New Patriotic Party Dominic Eduah.



He also doubles as the Chairman of the students committee of the NPP Youth Wing in Accra.



TESCON Executives and some members paid a courtesy call on him in recognition of his immense contribution to the historic 2016 general election victory.



Presenting the citation, Yaw Owusu Boateng, the president of Valley View University chapter of TESCON noted they were inspired to honour the deputy youth organizer for his commitment to duty during the 2016 general elections that saw the NPP winning a first round victory.



Dominic Eduah, former TESCON Vice President, President, regional TESCON coordinator and the current Chairman of the Students' Committee of the NPP youth wing as well as a member of National Executive committee and National Council member of the ruling New Patriotic Party thanked the group for recognizing his role in the party's successes in the 2016 general elections.



He therefore promised to continue to serve his party and also helps His Excellency the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his vision to build a Ghana beyond aid.



