Malawi: Woman Kills Toddler By Inserting 30cm Stick Into Her Vagina

Malawi Police in Kasungu have arrested 34-year-old Memory Kanjere, a sex worker, for allegedly murdering a three months old child after she suspected the mother of having an affair with her boyfriend.



The whole incident is said to have happened on the night of March 9, 2018. Kanjere and the mother of the deceased child Madalitso Limbikani are said to be commercial sex workers.



According to Kasungu Police Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO), Harry Namwaza, the incident happened on the night of March 9 at Katenje Trading Centre where they both work as prostitutes.



“Limbikani left the child in a room and went to seek sex clients at the trading centre and it is alleged that after Limbikani left, Kanjere went into the room and took the baby to a groundnut garden where she inserted a 30 centimeter stick through the private part of the small child," the Police PRO said.



Namwaza said the suspect also inserted a stick into the mouth of the deceased which protruded through the head and placed the dead body in the house of a man identified as Moffat Kasala, but after some investigations, it was established that it was Kanjere who killed the child.



Postmortem examination conducted at Santhe Health Centre revealed that death was due to head injuries, internal bleeding and fire burns.



Police spokesman said Kanjere will appear before court soon to answer the charge of murder when police investigations are completed.



Kanjere comes from Katenje Village, Traditional Authority Santhe in the district while the deceased child hailed from Longwe Village, TA Kayembe in Dowa District.