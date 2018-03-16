No Conflict Of Interest …Osei-Ameyaw Cleared

Osei-Ameyaw Related Stories The National Lotteries Authority (NLA) has rubbished a trial-by-media agenda, spearheaded by Joy FM, that the Authority’s Director General, Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, gave some eleven separate contracts to a company that belongs to one of his in-laws.



The Authority’s procurement department has said the company in question, Rams Kitchen, was given only one contract and not eleven. The one contract was to supply eleven different items which were shared to workers of the NLA across the country as part of their 2017 Christmas packages.



The procurement department has also told THE PUBLISHER that Rams Kitchen registered to do business with the NLA before Kofi Osei-Ameyaw was appointed as Director General and that like all other contracts given to other companies, Rams Kitchen went through competitive bidding with two other companies and emerged as the best bidder when all the tendered bids were evaluated and assessed.



It has also emerged that the three companies which bid for the contract were J&L Ventures, Target Enterprise and Rams Kitchen, which quoted the least amount.



Meanwhile an independent procurement expert, Godfrey Ewool, who was called by Joy FM over the matter said Kofi Osei-Ameyaw cannot be said to have involved in a conflict of interest situation until it can be proven that he did something to influence the tendering and bidding process in favour of Rams Kitchen.



Mr. Ewool was categorical that the fact that the company that won the bid belongs to a family member of Osei-Ameyaw’s wife, is not enough premise to conclude he had acted corruptly or had been involved in a conflict of interest situation.



He explained that conflict of interest occurs in a situation where a person is in a position to derive personal benefit from actions or decisions made in their official capacity and that it is a slippery area.



Agenda Tag NPP Corrupt.



IT HAS become public knowledge that there is an ongoing well-financed desperate conspiracy to create and hang a ‘perception of corruption’ on the Nana Akufo-Addo led-government and some of the President’s appointees, have been targeted as victims that would be smeared with allegations of corruption through a manipulative and fierce ‘trial-by-media’.



Sources among the conspirators have told THE PUBLISHER that the list of targets include Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Chief Executive of COCOBOD Joseph Boahen Aidoo, Deputy Chief of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor, Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten and Director General of the NLA, Kofi Osei Ameyaw.



The strategy is to throw out one sided news reports in the public domain, set an agenda for it to become a topical issue, get particular anti-corruption organizations to pick it up and call on the President sack the NLA boss and to order a probe into it the allegation.



In the Month of March, 2018, credible signals are that there would be a series of ‘corruption watch seminars’, press conferences, civil society agitations and a vibrant trial-by-media against the person of Kofi Osei-Ameyaw with the single aim of getting him out of the NLA.



THE PUBLISHER has gathered a few names of some senior broadcast journalists that are part of the plot and the exact roles they are playing although they are on leave.



More Soon.