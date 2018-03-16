New Districts To Enhance Local Governance - Minister

Related Stories Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, the Upper East Regional Minister, says the creation of the new district assemblies is going to enhance local governance and accelerate socio-economic development.



They would allow for active grassroots participation in local governance, better planning and improved service delivery.



He indicated that their efficient operation would positively impact the lives of the people.



Mr. Bukari was inaugurating the newly created Tempane District Assembly at Tempane.



He said the expectation was that as the highest political authority at the local level with deliberative, legislative and executive powers, they needed to get their acts right to make things better for the population.



He reminded them of their mandate to ensure effective mobilization of resources to speed up the progress of the district.



They should focus on providing opportunities for poverty reduction to raise the quality of life through agriculture development and industrialization.



The Regional Minister urged the assemblies to ensure balanced and equitable development at the local level.



Naba Asigri Abugragoe Azoka 11, Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional Area, commended government for establishing a new district for them.



He urged the people to unite behind it to develop the area. There should be no time to waste on fighting over the sharing of resources.



Members of the new assembly - 17 elected, six government appointees and the Member of Parliament (MP), were sworn-in after the inauguration.



Zoomlion-Ghana Company donated 10 tricycles and 30 dustbins to help keep the area clean.