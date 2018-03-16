Sampson Ahi Proposes Law Against Men Who Fail To Take Responsibility For Pregnancies

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Bodi, Sampson Ahi has made a proposal for Parliament to pass a law to prosecute any man who fails to cater for his or her child.



According to the Bodi MP, the trend of men failing to take responsibility for the children is contributing towards the increasing cases of teenage pregnancy in the country.



The Legislature lamented that in most cases, these men do not even care where their children live, what they eat, what they wear or where they sleep.



He vehemently condemned what he described as irresponsible behaviors on the part of the men.



The Bodi MP made the proposal in relation to a statement made by the MP for North Dayi, Joyceline Tetteh on the floor of Parliament about the increasing rate of teenage pregnancy in the North Dayi District.



The North Dayi MP noted that the rate at which teenage girls get pregnant daily are on the ascendancy in the District.



She attributed the menace to many factors including youthful exuberance, exploitation of sexuality of the teenager, lack of parental control or guidance, drug abuse, peer pressure, and the absence of sex education.



According to Joyceline Tetteh, teenage pregnancy is a major cause of maternal mortality in Ghana.



Joyceline Tetteh called on Parliament to focus their energies on addressing those factors rather than isolating pregnant teenagers for condemnation.



In his contribution, Sampson Ahi hinted that Ghanaians have thrown away their cultural values as a result of religion and no longer regard them as it ought to be.



He also attributed teenage pregnancy to poverty in certain areas which makes the girl child vulnerable and exposed to the mercy of irresponsible men.



On his part, MP for Efutu, Afenyo Markin also advised teenagers to use condoms at their ovulation period to prevent pregnancy at their level.



While making his submission, he indicated that sex education ought to be incorporated into the educational system to educate the girl child especially.



“Although abstinence is best, we can’t stop them from having sex, so they should use condom,” he emphasized.



MP for Asawase who doubles as the Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Muhammed Mubarak argued that our laws must be looked at again.



He maintained that section (1) of the children’s Act says that for the purposes of this Act, every child under 18 is deemed to be a child.



But the same Act says that when you are 16 you can consent to sex.



This he said is a complete contradiction and wrong, therefore Parliament must look at rectifying the law.