I’ll Kill ‘Bortey Disco’ - Kennedy Agyapong Threatens Notorious Land Guard

Related Stories The New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Honourable Kennedy Agyapong has vowed to mobilize his ‘boys’ to eliminate a notorious land guard who has been terrorizing residents of Borteyman, near Adenta in the Greater Accra region.



According to him, the notorious land guard who is popularly known as ‘Bortey Disco’ has unlawfully seized several lands belonging to the Ministry of Agriculture and some individuals and selling a plot for thousands of dollars.



The outspoken lawmaker claimed the notorious land guard is emboldened and fearless despite the illegal activities he is involved in because some corrupt police officers are solidly behind him.



Speaking on Oman FM’s political analysis programme “Boiling Point” Kennedy Agyapong claimed that “this notorious land guard is behind the killing of a military officer who was attached to the Flagstaff House, the seat of government.”



“There is a place in Borteyman and when you go there, all that you can see is a human skeleton and you can’t move without stepping on the skeleton. This Bortey Disco guy kill people and take their land and leave their bodies to decompose in the area,” he claimed.



“What struck me the other day was that I was there when a military man who has a house in Borteyman came to me and during our conversation he told me that he was relocating to Burma Camp because this ‘Bortey Disco’ guy came to him and warned him to be careful else he will end his life. He said the guy told him that he knows where his daughter attends school and went to the extent of showing the picture of the military man to him,” he said.



Akompreko, as he is affectionately called, stated “I will make sure that this guy is killed. These things will not be tolerated under President Akufo-Addo.”