Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP Calls On Gov't To Lift Ban On Small-Scale Mining

The Communications Directorate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Tarkwa-Nsuaem has called on government to lift the ban on small-scale mining in the country.



The Government of Ghana in April last year placed a 6-month ban on all small-scale mining activities and extended it to end illegal mining and further streamline the mining sector.



The ban was part of measures by the NPP to deliver on its promise to clamp down on illegal miners and save the country's water bodies from contamination.



The Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP Communications Directorate held a press conference on the issue, stating that the extension of the ban is affecting the livelihood of the residents at the mining community.



Though commending the government for taking steps to resolve the challenges at the mining sector and the contamination of the water bodies, the Directorate noted that "life in Tarkwa and its environs is very difficult now and as a medium between the NPP government and its followers we have a greater responsibility to add our voice, we hereby: Call on all small scale miners here in Tarkwa and elsewhere to remain calm as the lifting of the ban is near. Call on all stakeholders in the small scale mining sector to come together and effectively assist government to achieve its aim to enable the ban lifted as soon as possible . . ."



In a statement signed by the NPP Tarkwa-Nsuaem Communications Director Ebenezer Anane Atuahene and copied to Peacefmonline.com, the government has been urged to "double up steps to lift the ban".



The Directorate has admonished the "NPP as a party 'not' government to step in and support the government because we are losing so many votes as a result of the extensions of the ban notwithstanding the fact that government has a good purpose to protect our environment. On this note, we the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP Communications and Concerned Members of the NPP by this medium humbly petition the Western Regional and National NPP Executives to follow activities that will lead to lifting the ban in the shortest possible time to consolidate the fortunes of our party, regularize the small scale mining industry as the protection of our environment remains unabated".



They also commended President Nana Akufo-Addo, Member of Parliament for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, George Mireku Duker and Lands and Natural Resources Minister John Peter Amewu for spearheading the action to curb illegal mining but however assured "all small scale miners and its stakeholders in Tarkwa and elsewhere across the country that the NPP government is a listening government and will act accordingly. We believe the government is putting much steps in place so that, small scale mining may not be banned again in the future. When the ban is lifted, good and sustainable mining practices of many will protect our environment and heritage for future generations".



In spite of calling for the ban to be lifted, the Directorate also implored the government to place an permanent embargo on mining in water bodies because "our source of drinking water is threatened by the activities of some illegal miners who pollute them".



"Also suggest that government recruits indigenes around our major water bodies as river guards to protect our river bodies as done in the forest sector (forest guards) which we think will curb mining in water bodies and also create jobs for many", the Directorate added.



