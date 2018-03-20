Ghanaians Living Abroad Urged To Be Active Participants In National Affairs

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians living abroad to be active participants in the affairs of the nation.



He has urged them not to sit on the fence unconcerned but show interest by contributing to the ongoing efforts to develop the country.



President Akufo-Addo said this in an address read on his behalf by the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Osei Opare, at the inauguration of the Diasporan Magazine at the Flagstaff House on Friday evening.



The magazine, an initiative of the Diasporan Affairs Bureau at the Presidency, highlights the opportunities and provides the framework for Ghanaians abroad to contribute to the country’s development.



The maiden edition of the magazine provides information on the country’s economy, improved port operations, cost of doing business in Ghana, and tips for doing business in Ghana.



It also provides information on the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs programme, Free Senior High School (SHS), railway system, aviation, sports, among others.



The Representatives of the Peoples Amendment Act (ROPAA), an Act of Parliament that seeks to create the opportunity for Ghanaians abroad to contribute to elections was prominently featured in the maiden edition of the magazine.



President Akufo-Addo stressed the need for Ghanaians living outside the country to contribute their quota to national development and pledged the government’s commitment to expand the opportunities for them to do so.



He said the magazine was created exclusively for Ghanaians in the diaspora as one of the many initiatives to provide the framework for them to actively contribute to the country’s development.



The President expressed the government’s readiness to partner citizens in the diaspora and promised to address their grievances and concerns.