Ahwiaa Conflict: Schools To Be Closed Down - Ashanti Regional Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah says they are planing to close down schools in the Ahwiaa Metropolis for a week following renewed clashes that left one dead on Monday.



He says he is yet to contact the Regional Education Director to make a final decision on the closure of the schools.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, the Chairman of the regional security council explained that currently the place is calmed but they are monitoring the situation before any further action will be taken.



It is too early to impose a curfew on residents of the area adding that it has not gotten to that stage yet.



"We are going to deal ruthlessly with those who are perpetrating the violence", he added.



One person has been killed in fresh clashes at Ahwiaa, a town in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region between the Zongo and Ashanti youth in the area.



According to reports, the youth stormed Ahwiaa D/A school and demanded that school authorities ask the students to go home and this led to a confrontation.



Currently, there is heavy security presence in the area to ensure peace and serenity.



