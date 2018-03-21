Duffuor, Others Asked To Step Aside

Related Stories Dr Kwabena Duffour II, Chief Executive Officer of Unibank and other management members have been asked to step aside following the take-over by the Bank of Ghana (BoG).



Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the BoG announced that the central bank has appointed audit firm, KPMG as administrator for UniBank.



KPMG have six months to manage the bank after which it will revert to an unnamed private organization.



Second Deputy Governor Of BoG, Mrs Elsie Addo Awadzi speaking in an interview with Kwami Sefa-Kayi on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Wednesday, said the management have been asked to step aside; adding they no longer have control of the bank.



"The bank has not been closed down. The employees at the various branches are still working. However, Management and shareholders will step aside. So far they are cooperating very well because they need to take them (KPMG) through everything; in terms of what has gone on so far…but they (management of Unibank) don’t have control over the bank”



Asked if after six months under KPMG the bank will be handed over to management and shareholders, she said: “we will know what to do when the time comes…it is a Ghanaian bank and we will make sure it will remain a Ghanaian-owned bank".



Meanwhile, executives of Unibank who have been asked to step aside include: Duffuor II, Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis (Chief Operating Officer), Owusu-Ansah Awere (Executive Director), Clifford Duke Mettle (Executive Director), Sylvia Assimeng-Archer (Executive Secretary) and John Collins Arthur (Executive Head of Treasury and Global Trade) will lose their jobs.



The rest are Kwesi Nkrumah Pimpah (Director of Risk Management), Elsie Dansoa Kyereh (Executive Head of Corporate Banking) and Florence Ohene (Executive Head of Innovations and Business Execution).