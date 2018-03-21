Parliament To Soon Operationalise Code Of Conduct

Related Stories Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament on Tuesday informed Parliament that a manual would soon be adopted by the House to operationalise the Code of Conduct adopted last December.



“Mr Speaker, it is my fervent hope that the Manual will soon be adopted by the House to operationalise the Code of Conduct and thus bring closure to this matter, “the Deputy Majority Leader was responding to a question from Mr Ras Mubarak, MP for Kumbungu.



Mr Mubarak wanted to know from the Majority Leader, whose position was taken up by his Deputy at Tuesday’s sitting “the extent of work on the Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament.”



The Deputy Majority Leader, who is also MP for Dome Kwabenya Constituency and Minister of State in Charge of Public Procurement, recalled that on April 4, 2017, the House adopted a motion “for the composition of an Adhoc-Committee to develop Code of Ethics for Members of Parliament.”



“Mr Speaker, pursuant to the adoption of the Code, the House further tasked the Committee of Privileges to develop a Manual on Standards and Ethics to complement the Code.



“The Privileges Committee composed a technical committee to develop the Manual on Standards and Ethics. The technical committee has since developed the Manual pending validation by the Committee of Privileges and Leadership of the House.