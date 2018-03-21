Comments Against Prof. Yankah By UG Authorities Borne Out Of Mischief - UG Management Declares

Related Stories Management of the University of Ghana has dissociated the University from some comments purported to have come from the institution’s authorities and some top level sources.



A publication indicated that authorities of the University of Ghana had warned the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah to stay off the issue regarding the controversial Africa Integras contract.



The University's authorities were quoted to have cautioned Prof. Yankah not to make any attempts to protect any party's interest in the deal which the University feels it's not in their interest.



The reports further stated that some top level sources of the University have also asked the Professor to shut up since they believe he doesn't have full grasp of the facts of the issue.



The Management described the comments reported to have emanated from the University's top officials in response to the Minister of State as untruth and "borne out of mischief and the general public is advised to ignore them".



"The University of Ghana has neither issued any comments on the interview granted by the Minister of State responsible for Tertiary Education, nor authorized any agents to do so on its behalf", a statement signed by the University's Registrar Mercy Haizel-Ashia and copied to Peacefmonline.com read.



