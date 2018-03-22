University Of Cape Coast Student Wins In Guinness ‘Piece Of Ghana’ Promo

Related Stories A student of the University of Cape Coast studying Business Management, Mr. Collins Nkrumah Gyabeng, is the second Ghanaian to be rewarded with a plot of land at the prestigious Appolonia City in the on-going Guinness ‘Win a Piece of Ghana’ promotion.



After the second weekly draw, Mr. Collins Nkrumah Gyabeng, who emerged as the second winner, is now a proud owner of a plot of land at Appolonia city in Accra.



The ‘Win a Piece of Ghana’ promo, which was launched on 1st March 2018, seeks to reward 16 loyal Guinness drinkers over a period of 16 weeks with plots of land in Appolonia City.



During the presentation ceremony at the office of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited in Accra, Marketing Manager for Guinness, Mrs. Lesego Lebogang Babe, said “I am very elated that once again we have given another Ghanaian starting his adult life with a real taste of independence. This means a lot to us because we are giving them a head start to a great future with opportunity to own land”.



She noted that “two weeks after the launch of this promo, I am very happy to announce that we have had over 800,000 entries, which is a clear sign that this is a promotion that really resonates with Ghanaians.”



She indicated that the promotion was the brands way of celebrating independence with Ghanaians and showing appreciation to its consumers for their loyalty to Guinness over the last 57 years.



Receiving his prize, Mr. Collins Nkrumah Gyabeng, expressed appreciation to Guinness for coming up such an innovative campaign to empower Ghanaians.



“I still cannot believe it. I am very excited and encouraged to complete my studies, graduate in 2019 and take my time to plan what I want to do with my land. Thank you to Guinness for this reward, indeed I have been given the nod to be independent,” he said.



There are still 14 plots of land left to be won during the promotion as well as the opportunity to win millions of instant prizes including airtime and data. Guinness drinkers should look out for limited edition GHANAIAN bottle in bars and in store and SMS the code under the crown to 2125 to stand a chance to win.











