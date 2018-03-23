Group To Storm Parliament Over ‘US Military Base’ In Ghana

Related Stories A group which calls itself the Economic Fighters League has threatened to storm Parliament, Friday March 23, over the supposed establishment of a US Military base in Ghana.



According to them, the move by government is a great threat to the country’s dignity and sovereignty and hence should be strongly opposed.



To ‘register their resistance’, they will, per a statement released Thursday March 22, storm Parliament in red and black clothes, an action they believe will coerce the legislators to rethink their decision of effecting the agreement.



“The Economic Fighters League, calls on all Ghanaians to storm Parliament this Friday in Red or Black to register our resistance to the intended US Military Occupation of Ghana. Time is 9am sharp”, a portion of the statement read.



They urged all Ghanaians to participate in the protest, taking along the Ghana flag and any loud instruments to play.



“There is nothing to fear about storming Parliament on Friday. You are a citizen of Ghana and you have the right to go to Parliament to observe your MP's from the public gallery. Be disciplined and co-operate fully with the Security at Parliament.



“Remember that this is about the Sovereignty of your country. Treat this with all the seriousness that it deserves. Come with your Ghana Flags if you have, and with any loud instruments you can play”, the statement added.