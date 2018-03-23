We Will Hire Ghanaian Engineers –Atta Akyea

Related Stories The Minister of Works & Housing and Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has given assurance that that his ministry would continue to engage Ghanaian engineers.



Atta Akyea disclosed this when he delivered a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the ongoing 50thAnniversary and the 2018 Engineering Week Celebration held at the International Students Guest Centre (ISGC), Teiman, near Abokobi, Accra on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.



“I never said I would not hire Ghanaian engineers. What I said was that H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s presidency would not reward mediocrity,” the Minister said.



The Works and Housing Minister, however, said any engineer that would inflate figures and do shoddy works would be sanctioned and if they are of criminal nature they would be prosecuted.



The chairperson of the ceremony, Ing Mrs Carlien Bou-Chedid, President of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), in her address, was in full support of the Minister’s call for sanction.



“Adherence to the code of ethics must be taken seriously. This year, we have had the unfortunate duty of sanctioning three of our members by suspending them and withdrawing their licenses for one year.”



Justice Anin Yeboah, a Supreme Court Judge, who represented the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Sophia Akuffo, also called on engineers in the country to support the development of the nation because it cannot develop without engineers.



He also called on the leadership of the GhIE to enforce their rules and regulations and crack the whip on wrongdoers.



The week-long celebration and the year-long Golden Jubilee anniversary celebration are proudly supported by Tullow Oil, VRA, G&J Technical Services Ltd, Bui Power Authority, Ghana Gas, GHACEM and others, which mounted state-of-the-art exhibition stands for the participants.