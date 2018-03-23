Related Stories The leadership of the Coalition of Stakeholders on the ECG concession arrangement (COSECA) have announced that the entire process may be in jeopardy because, there are troubling issues with the three organizations left in the biding process, while Millennium Development Authority(MiDA’s) assessment and vetting process also gives serious cause for concern.



Speaking at a news conference held in Accra, Dr. Steve Mantey Yaw, a Policy Analyst and a member of COSECA and ISODEC, explained that, the compact is heading for a crash and Ghana may miss the September 2018 deadline, and loose the 500 million US Dollar, Millennium Challenge Compact(MCC), plus infusion of capital and expertise to strengthen Ghana’s power sector which will ensure that Ghana do not return to ‘Dumsor’.



He raised heartbreaking concerns stating that COSECA has suggested that in the event that if AGI group was unable to take up the rest of the 31%, the remaining shares should be sold to the Ghana stock exchange to make up for the difference.



He said “This requires planning but unfortunately, there’s been no movement in that direction which will also jeopardize the whole presidential declaration”.



There are troubling issues regarding another bidder seeking to control ECG. This bidder BXC is a Chinese company which has been conducting business with ECG providing services towards laws reduction in the Accra West region through their sister company CB electric. Thus, they control the entire west region.



He stated that if any of these three organizations; BXC, a Chinese Company, CB Electric, and Maralco from Philippines left in the biding process are given Ghana’s power sector, Ghana will face daunting problems.



Dr. Mantey Yaw, therefore called on the leadership of MiDA to endeavour to uphold President Akufo-Addo’s declaration of ensuring that Ghana gets a better deal, by not varying the terms of the Private Sector Participation(PSP) to the disadvantage of Ghanaians and to also ensure that Ghana do not lose the Compact by its September 2018 deadline.



The spokesperson of Coalition of Stakeholder on the ECG concession arrangement (COSECA) and the Vice President for Imani, Kofi Benstil also added his voice saying that MiDA should get the right things done in order for the project to inure to Ghana’s benefit.



