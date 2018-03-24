Re: National Chief Imam Storms Parliament

Related Stories The attention of the Office of National Chief Imam of the Republic of Ghana has been drawn to an online story on "mynewsgh.com" alleging that His Eminence Shiekh Nuhu Sharubutu was in Parliament on 23rd March, 2018 to join other Ghanaians who went to Parliament House to oppose the approval of the Ghana-US military agreement.



We wish to put on record that, the National Chief Imam was not in Parliament to protest but was rather invited by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Prof Aaron Mike Ocquaye, to commission and observe Jummah prayers in the newly built mosque in Parliament.



We urge the general public to disregard the fake news.



The Office also calls on the Editor of the news portal to retract the story and apologise to Ghanaians for failing in his duty to crosscheck before posting such malicious content for the consumption of well-meaning Ghanaians.