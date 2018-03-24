Mammoth Crowd Welcomes Late Francis Atsu Vondee's Body (VIDEO)

Related Stories Scores of mourners, including soldiers thronged the Adidome Township to welcome home the body of late Francis Atsu Vondee, the military officer who died in a gory accident alongside Ebony Reigns and Franky Kuri.



The late soldier’s corpse was conveyed from the 37 Military Hospital Mortuary on Friday 23rd March 2018, sent to Burma Camp for his colleagues to pay their last respect after which it was transported to his hometown, Adidome in the Volta Region for the final burial rites.



Before then, a delegation of soldiers were reported to have inspected where his body will be laid for the wake and the cemetery where he will be laid to rest.



Burial service for the late soldier will be held on the March 24, 2018 at the Global Evangelical Church, Old Town Council in Adidome.



About 150 soldiers and a lot of other well-wishers are expected to attend the funeral.



Background



Lance Corporal Francis Atsu Vondee died when he was on unsanctioned protection details with Ebony Reigns on the 8th February 2018 when they met their untimely death.



Francis Atsu Vondee, Francisca Maame Yaa Teboa Nkansah and Ebony Reigns died in a gory accident when their jeep collided with a VIP passenger Bus on the Sunyani- Kumasi Highway after they had gone to visit Ebony’s mother in Sunyani.



Franky Kuri was buried on Saturday, March 3, 2018 in Accra.



Meanwhile, the dancehall diva, Ebony Reigns’ funeral ceremony will be held at the forecourts of the State House in Accra.



<iframe src="http://content.jwplatform.com/players/dYMGnrPO-GtVgZhNx.html" width="470" height="375" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto"></iframe>