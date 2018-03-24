Ghanaians Should Exercise Restraints As Government Fixes Issues

Related Stories Mr Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister, has urged Ghanaians to be tolerant and bear with the Government as it puts measures in place to fix the economy and fulfil all its promises.



He said the government was putting structures on the ground to improve the standard of living of the people as it expanded the economy to create more employment avenues for the youth across the country.



The Minister was speaking at a public forum organized by the Regional Coordinating Council at Saltpond to offer the citizens the opportunity to deliberate on issues affecting their developments.



The forum brought together heads of decentralized departments and agencies such as the Food and Drugs Authority, Narcotics Control Board as well as the Market Association, GPRTU and residents of the Mfantseman Municipality.



He added that, the objectives of the forum were to sensitise them to support government efforts to strengthen the Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies for accountable governance and improve service delivery.



Mr Duncan assured Ghanaians that, the NPP government had carefully designed a well-thought through economic transformation that would help to transform the Ghanaian economy.



On education, he said the government would continue to put the necessary infrastructure in place for all Ghanaians of school going age to have access.



He further explained government’s policy on education stating that it will make education progressively free for all Ghanaians, ”Education is not a privilege but a right for all Ghanaians," he indicated.



Mr Duncan reiterated that, the government was planning to enhance the level of free senior high schools in the country and he also appealed to citizens to cooperate to keep the vision alive.



The Minister also assured the market women that an ongoing new market project would be completed this year to reduce the trading danger looming around the Mankessim roundabout.



The Mfantseman Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Kenneth Kelly Essuman said security measures were being put in place to protect the lives and properties of the people.



He urged the public to be law abiding and support the Assembly in its efforts to bring development to the area.