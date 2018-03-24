First Lady, Samira Bawumia To Renovate Achimota Park, El Wak Stadium

Related Stories As part of their contribution to ensuring that Ghana hosts a successful Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia will renovate sections of the Achimota School Park and El Wak stadium respectively.



The praiseworthy decision by the First and Second ladies was revealed by the chairperson of the Local Organizing Committee of the 2018 Women's AFCON, Freda Prempeh during the launch of the tournament in Accra on Friday, March 23, 2018.



Freda Prempeh in delivering her speech eulogised the two women for their support to the LOC and women's football and also called on others to emulate the works of the Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia.



"Madam Chairperson, it is an undeniable fact that funds are hard to come by these days and with a heavy financial albatross around the neck of the government of Ghana we called for help from the following people and the response was tremendously positive"



"Our First Lady warmly accepted to refurbish the Achimota School Park, the Second Lady who has accepted to be an ambassador for the tournament has also accepted to renovate the changing rooms of the El Wak Sports Stadium", she said.



Ghana will for the first time host the Women's AFCON which is slated for November 17 to December 1, 2019



The Cape Coast Stadium and Accra Sports Stadium which is currently under renovation will serve as the venues for the 8-nation tournament.



The Nduom Stadium, Robert Mensah Stadium, El Wak Stadium and Achimota School Park have been earmarked to be the training grounds for the participating nations.