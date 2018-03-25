“Thank You Mr President” - Teacher Trainees Honour President Akufo-Addo

Related Stories The Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) has expressed its heartfelt appreciation to the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for fulfilling his promise to restore their allowances if elected into office.



The allowance of the teacher trainees was cancelled by the previous administration, citing challenges with the economy.



At a colourful ceremony on Friday March 23, 2018 to mark the official launch of the restoration of the teacher trainees allowance, the leadership of TTAG presented a plaque to the President to express their appreciation in concrete terms.



A citation accompanying the plaque read:



“The Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) expresses its profound gratitude towards your immense contributions for the betterment of teacher education in Colleges of Education across the country, especially the restoration of the Teacher Trainees’ Allowance.



“In view of this we present this citation to you and your government as a token of gratitude for prioritizing education as a major tool which will enhance quality education in general.



“Generations will remember you for your effective role in quality teacher education.



“May God bless you. ”



Then-candidate Akufo-Addo and his party, the New Patriotic Party, promised, among others, to restore Teacher and Nursing trainee allowances if Ghanaians give him the opportunity to lead the nation in the December 2016 elections.



True to his word, the President in his first budget, announced the restoration of the allowances (Ghs 400 per student every month they are in school), to the delight of the students.



The Vice President, H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who received the award on behalf of the President, assured the students and tutors of the NPP Government’s commitment to providing quality education for every Ghanaian, adding



“This is another promise fulfilled. We have also restored Nursing trainee allowances, as promised. We promised to reduce electricity tarrifs, and we have done it. In the face of all the economic challenges, we still went ahead and introduced free senior high school education. We have had one year and three months of fulfilled promises.



“This is possible because we have prioritised education. We need a skilled workforce to transform this nation, and it can only be achieved with quality, enhanced education.



“We will continue to invest a significant chunk of the nation’s resources to ensure we achieve the transformation of Ghana, in all spheres”.