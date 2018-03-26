DVLA CEO Reads Out Ground Rules

Related Stories The Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr. Kwesi Agyeman Busia has said staff promotion would henceforth be based on competence and not the number of years chalked in the organisation.



That, he said, is going to be based on a performance matrix where competence would be the factor for the progression, noting ‘competence is going to play a role in promotion’.



Mr. Busia was speaking at the third national conference of DVLA Divisional Union of the General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU) of the Trades Union Congress, Ghana, at Koforidua on the theme ‘Enhancing Service Delivery after Weaning off; the Role of the Divisional Union’.



He said there is an era of a new DVLA where the Authority has seen reforms including the opening of the Prestige Centre where clients can get their Driver’s Licence within 30 minutes.



This new development, he said, requires collective effort and commitment of the staff to drive the organization to a higher pedestal more especially as the Authority has weaned itself from government subvention.



In the scheme of promotion, however, Mr. Busia said the promotion committee would look at longevity of staff who have served for years and deserve to be promoted. He was, however, quick to explain that it is not a guarantee for promotion stating ‘it is important for staff to ask themselves whether they are competent to be promoted or have distinguished themselves in terms of job delivery?.



‘If you do well, management will promote you’ and assured that there would be transparency when the time comes for the elevation of staff.



The Board Chairman, Mr. Frank Davies commended the staff for their astuteness towards work over the years, and said with the new DVLA, he is hopeful workers will exhibit the same zeal to work.



‘The theme for the conference; ‘Enhancing Service Delivery after Weaning off; the Role of the Divisional Union’ is appropriate and I’m optimistic that you will carry out your assignments with the same spirit and zeal after weaning off.



Mr. Davies said looking at the mission of the Authority, ensuring best practices for licensing drivers and vehicles to promote road safety and environmental sustainability while pursuing integrity, excellence, professionalism and reliability in service delivery, much is required of them to be able to achieve that target.



The Divisional Union Chairman, Mr. Eric Kojo Thompson, commended staff for their loyalty to the current Union Executive whose tenure of office started in September, 2014.



He indicated that the Union currently enjoys considerable co-operation from management and this has culminated in negotiations and signing of the first ever Collective Bargaining Agreement which took effect from 2016.



The Eastern Regional Manager of the Authority, Mr. Eric Addison expressed gratitude to the Chief Executive and the Board Chairman for attending the conference. That, he said, shows the love they have for the staff.



