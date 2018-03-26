Massive Security Deployment At Opuni Trial

Related Stories There is a heavy deployment of armed policemen at the Law Courts Complex in Accra as immediate past Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board, Dr. Stephen Opuni and others charged with willfully causing financial loss to the state, make first appearance.



The armed to the teeth policemen, backed by the Formed Police Unit and their riot control vans, are positioned strategically at various points of the courts complex, while others patrol the adjoining streets either on foot or in trucks.



The security presence is also felt within the corridors of the complex itself, which also houses High Court 11 (Land Court) that will be hearing the case with sitting set for 12-midday.



It will be presided by Justice Clemence J. Honyenuga, a Justice of the Court of Appeal.



As at 10am, journalists and members of the public seeking to observe proceedings at close range, had started filing into the courtroom, and outside of the complex, cameramen from a number of media houses hovered about as they readied for any opportunities to stream live.



Also charged with Dr Opuni is the CEO of Agricult Ghana Limited, Seidu Agongo and his company.



At the last count, the state had preferred about 27 counts of various charges against the accused.



The charges against Opuni include abetment of crime (defrauding by false pretences), willfully causing financial loss to the State, contravention of the Public Procurement Act and corruption by a public officer.



Agongo also faces charges including defrauding by false pretences, willfully causing financial loss to the State, corruption of a public officer, money laundering, manufacturing fertilizer without registration, selling misbranded fertilizer and selling adulterated fertilizer.