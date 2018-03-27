Guinness Commissions “Win A Piece Of Ghana” Promo Land In Appolonia City

Related Stories The nation’s favourite stout, Guinness, has officially commissioned the 16 plots of land at Appolonia City in a land opening ceremony. This was a part of the on-going ‘Win a Piece of Ghana’ promotion, which was launched earlier this month giving 16 Ghanaians the opportunity to win a piece of Ghana – a plot of land in Appolonia City, Accra.



At the ceremony, attended by the CEO of Forestry Commission, the Director of the Ministry of Lands, Executives of Appolonia city, the Chief and stool of Appolonia, as well as staff of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, 61 trees were planted as an additional legacy for the land as part of World Tree Planting Day.



Speaking at the land commissioning, Guinness Marketing Manager, Mrs. Lesego Lebogang Babe, said “we are here today to officially commission the 16 plots of land that will be given out to our cherished winners in the on-going promotion. We were delighted to be joined by the Appolonia Chief who blessed the land as part of the ceremony.”



“We launched our national consumer promotion on 1st March to celebrate 61 years of Independence in Ghana. Over a 16 week period, we will reward 16 consumers with a ‘Piece of Ghana’- their own plot of land.”



Mrs Lesego Lebogang Babe further lauded the innovation of Appolonia City for their swift response to the partnership with Guinness in ensuring that 16 individuals have a chance to start a new legacy by winning their own piece of Ghana.



“Today we are commissioning the land which will be given out to respective winners in the promo. We are very proud, as a brand, that we are able to provide 16 Ghanaians with their own legacy and great independence with this newly commissioned land.”



“Being able to own a piece of Ghana is everyone’s dream and it’s heartwarming to see this come true. One of the best rewards you can give anybody is land and the fact that it’s not just any land but one within a planned city makes it even better,” said Bright Owusu-Amofah CEO Appolonia City.



For her part, Communications and Engagement Manager for GGBL, Rita Rockson, added, “The planting of the 61 trees here today to mark Ghana’s 61 years of Independence is the first step in the transformation of this land. Our hope is that this will inspire our winners to create a beautiful space where they can use the land to fulfil their dreams and build their own legacy.



“We can’t wait to see how the plots develop in the future and how this land changes into a thriving community. We have awarded two winners so far, and there are 14 plots of land left to be won in the ongoing promotion.”



To be in with a chance of winning one of the remaining plots of land, consumers should look out for special limited edition bottles of Guinness, named GHANAIAN, and check under the crown. If there is a code under the crown, SMS it to 2125 for a chance to win a piece of land, or many other prizes including airtime and data.



Guinness is a bold, distinctive beer that has been proudly brewed here in Ghana for over 57 years. It is an iconic beer that isn’t afraid to express itself, a beer that has the darkest liquid, but the brightest flavours.