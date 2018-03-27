Related Stories The governing New Patriotic Party has called on the various security agencies in the country to be on red alert following some seditious comments made by the opposition NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho.



Koku Anyidoho, in an interview with Happy FM, incited his party to engage in a civil revolt to unseat the Akufo-Addo government.



"There will be a civil revolt. There will be a civilian coup d’état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have headaches, sleepless nights, and severe running stomach. He will suffer severe diarrhea. He said he wants to be president, he would wish he hadn't harboured the desire . . . ” he asserted.



Despite attempts by the Happy FM's Kwame Afrifa Mensah to check the comments by Mr. Anyidoho, the latter however stressed his desire to stage a possible coup d’état saying “as for me I have said it [translated], history has an interesting way of repeating itself . . . on the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, led a movement that removed the progress party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister; Akufo-Addo’s father was the Ceremonial President. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that, history has an interesting way of repeating itself".



A statement signed by the NPP National Youth Organizer, Sammi Awuku and sighted by Peacefmonline.com impressed upon the security agencies to be on "alert because there is no smoke without fire. The police should invite Mr Anyidoho over his treasonable comments and inciting Ghanaians to forcibly remove a democratically elected government".



Describing Mr. Anyidoho as a "loose-talker", the NPP has condemned the "reckless, amateurish, and misguided statement from Mr. Anyidoho, especially judging from his background as a former presidential spokesperson for former President John Evans Atta Mills, who was hailed by all as a peace-loving personality.



The party has further asked all Ghanaians to condemn "this reckless statement of Mr. Anyidoho because 25 years of uninterrupted democratic rule under the Fourth Republic did not come cheap. The security network must be on high alert on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 since the NDC is bent on using the demonstration to destabilize the country. We will resist any attempt by the opposition NDC to make Ghana ungovernable".



NPP CONDEMNS RECKLESS STATEMENT OF KOKU ANYIDOHO



It has come to the notice of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the Deputy General Secretary of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho is inciting Ghanaians to revolt against the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The NDC loose-talker in an interview with Accra-based Happy FM was emphatic that a nationwide demonstration under the sole sponsorship of his party and being led by the Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF) is the beginning of activities to stage a coup d’état against the NPP government which was democratically elected in 2016.



The NPP as a party unreservedly condemns this reckless, amateurish, and misguided statement from Mr. Anyidoho, especially judging from his background as a former presidential spokesperson for former President John Evans Atta Mills, who was hailed by all as a peace-loving personality.



We call on the security agencies to be on the alert because there is no smoke without fire. The police should invite Mr Anyidoho over his treasonable comments and inciting Ghanaians to forcibly remove a democratically elected government.



We call on all Ghanaians to condemn this reckless statement of Mr. Anyidoho because 25 years of uninterrupted democratic rule under the Fourth Republic did not come cheap.



We must guard our democracy jealously and must not allow any disappointed and peeved Politician feeling the pinch of being in opposition to take our destiny for granted.



The security network must be on high alert on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 since the NDC is bent on using the demonstration to destabilize the country. We will resist any attempt by the opposition NDC to make Ghana ungovernable.



The rule of law must work and everyone must respect the law. Ghanaians voted massively for President Akufo-Addo to rule for four years and we must respect that.



If the NDC has alternate views on how this nation should be governed, there are constitutional avenues for doing so, other than inciting the citizenry to a coup d’état.



Anyone who will dare disturb the enviable peace and order in Ghana will be met squarely.



...Signed....

Sammi Awuku

