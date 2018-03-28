CID Invites Happy FM Over Koku Anyidoho’s Coup D’état Comments

Related Stories Management of Happy FM has been invited by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to some questions relating to the coup d’état comments made by the Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho.



Koku Anyidoho in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM indicated that President Akufo-Addo will be overthrown just like his father and the late Dr. K. A. Busia due to the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between the US and the government of Ghana.



The deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho said there will be a civil revolt to unseat the Akufo-Addo administration just as it happened on the 13th of January 1972.



“Somebody should tell Nana Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. On the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led an insurrection that removed the progress party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo Addo’s father was the ceremonial President. Someone should tell Akufo-Addo that history has an interesting way of repeating itself”, Anyidoho warned.



In view of this, Koku Anyidoho has been charged with treason, and thus refused bail, following his invitation to the Criminal Investigations Department [CID], on Tuesday.



Peacefmonline.com has chanced on a copy of the "invitation letter from the CID to the Chief Operation Officer of Happy FM Limited, requesting for information to assist in an ongoing investigations" against the NDC Deputy Chief Scribe, Koku Anyidoho.