MG’s Wendy Laryea Mentors Girls On Menstrual Hygiene

MG's Wendy Laryea and School Children @ Al-Banat Preparatory School, Maamobi, a suburb of Accra Related Stories Media General’s Wendy Laryea, a popular face on TV3, was at the Al-Banat Preparatory School in Maamobi, a suburb of Accra, last week to talk to school girls about menstrual hygiene.



An ambassador of UNICEF’s Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM), Wendy Laryea delivered the talk as part of a campaign to get girls sanitary pads.



The programme was under the auspices of the Young Women Leaders’ Achievers Network (YWLAN) founded by Hajar Diko Osman with Wendy Laryea speaking as the Founder of Inspire To Rise.



The programme was on the topic ‘Share a Sanitary Pad with a girl Child’. It was aimed at raising funds to get sanitary pads for school girls.



Source: Peacefmonline.com