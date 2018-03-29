Related Stories The Migrant Labour General Workers’ Union (MLGWU) has urged government to as a matter of urgency, initiate moves to arrest Ghanaian immigrant syndicate engaged in slavery activities against other Ghanaians in the Sahel region en route Libya.



A statement signed and issued by Justice Baako Ntarmah, General Secretary of MLGWU, on the back of the Union’s National Executive Committee, condemned the action of the Ghanaian immigrants, and called for immediate actions to deter others from engaging in such inhumane practice.



It commended government for collaborating with other organisations in evacuating Ghanaian immigrants from Libya and United States of America (USA), and providing cash relief to cover their immediate needs.



The MLGWU expressed its profound gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for initiating peaceful talks aimed at solving political crisis in Togo.



The statement called for an apology from authorities who were responsible for the arrest of Bernard Monah, National Chairman of Peoples National Convention (PNC), who staged a solidarity action on behalf of the people of Togo, in Accra.



It said the MLGWU would not stand aloof for politicians to cause disturbances on the labour market in Africa that leads to migrant labour job seekers, youth and students becoming preys to employers.



The MLGWU, therefore, urged Togolese labour immigrant workers as well as other nationals to insist on their rights, to better conditions of services, and called on employers to treat immigrant labour workers as regular workers and pay them accordingly.



The statement advised government and concerned ministries and agencies to involve the MLGWU in evacuation and deportation exercises of immigrants since migration was mostly caused by the need for employment.



It appealed to the government to consider issuance of national health insurance cards to both irregular and regular immigrant workers and their families for at least 90 days each year, while Ghanaian deportees should be granted free registration and issuance on full premium basis.



The statement further appealed to Members of Parliament to use one per cent of their funds to support deportees in their constituencies to help in reintegration.